Echiejile Set For Sivasspor‎ Return Against Fenerbahce

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles defender, Elderson Echiejile, looks set to return to action for Sivasspor’s tough trip away to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig this Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Echiejile sustained a thigh muscle strain in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in a World Cup qualifier in Uyo, but has since resumed training with the Sivasspor first-team squad last week and is expected to be in contention for a place in the squad in time for Sunday’s trip to Fenerbahce.
“I’ve started training after the injury and it feels good,”Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“To get fit and help the team for me is the main thing.”
The 29 year old left-back has made seven appearances since joining the Turkish side on loan last summer.
COMMENTS
We want to thank u Elderson for your commitment to the country but I personally dont fink you fit into this current Super eagles style.
Your game hasnt improved over the years unlike the greats like Taye Taiwo, Ifeanyi Udeze and the other left backs we used to have.
It time to move forward with players that have alot to offer in terms of skills, talent, speed, assist and goals.
There is nothing spectacular about you and for a country with over 200m people in population.. You are not d best we can come up with.
Once again thank you for your role and commitment but sacrifices has to be made.