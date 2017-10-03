Echiejile: Super Eagles Will Bag Another Massive Win In Uyo Against Zambia

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Sivasspor defender, Elderson Echiejile has expressed his optimism that the Super Eagles will beat Zambia in this

weekend’s 2018 World Cup qualifier, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Echiejile is poised for another starting berth on Saturday for the three time African Champions. He says that Nigeria players are in top spirit ahead of the crucial game.

“I am so excited and happy to be part of the squad for the Zambia cracker and I’m confident we will pick another massive victory,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com here in Uyo.

“Everyone’s dream is to see us fly Nigeria’s flag at the World Cup in Russia next year. With hard work, determination and with the support of Nigerians, we will beat Zambia to qualify.”

Echiejile adds: “I spoke with my teammates. They are all in high spirit and willing to give their all whenever called upon. We are mentally and physically fit as we move closer to the match day.”

