Echiejile Switches Focus To Yaounde Clash After Eagles’ Uyo Victory

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile says he is already looking forward to the return leg of the Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Yaoundé, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In the first leg played in Uyo in Friday, the Eagles thrashed Cameroon 4-0 to take their points tally to nine and go seven clear of the 2017 African Cup of Nations winners who remain second.

Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho, who came on in the second half, all scored for the Eagles.

Elderson who featured for 90 minutes in Friday’s impressive win against Cameroon, called for full concentration from his Eagles teammates for the Yaoundé clash billed for Monday night.

“Monday on my mind, new challenge stay motivated, stay focused Super Eagles,” he wrote in his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The group’s other teams Zambia and Algeria will square off in Ndola today (Saturday).

Zambia are on one point and occupy third spot, while Algeria also on one point are bottom.