Eduok Ends Goal Drought In Kasimpasa Draw Vs Troost-Ekong’s Bursaspor

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian forward Emem Eduok ended his goal drought of seven games for Kasimpasa on Saturday, scoring his second Turkish top flight goal of the season for the club who played out a 2-2 draw at home to Bursaspor, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Eduok last scored a league goal for Kasimpasa on matchday 1 of this season in their 3-1 win over Alanyaspor in August.

Eduok opened scoring for Kasimpasa in the 23rd minute which was doubled by Bernard Mensah four minutes later.

But late goals from Ertugrul Ersoy and Aziz Behich earned Bursaspor a share of the spoils from the encounter against 10-man Kasimpasa.

Eduok was replaced by Hasan Bilal in the 86th minute of the encounter in his 10th league appearance for Kasimpasa.

His compatriot, Kenneth Omeruo featured for all 90 minutes in his eight appearance of the season.

William Troost Ekong played the full match for Bursaspor which was his 12th game of the campaign, while Mikel Agu was replaced at half-time by Cristóbal Jorquera.

Agu has made 12 appearances, scoring two goals.

