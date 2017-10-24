Eduok On Target As Kasimpasa Advance In Turkish Cup

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Emem Eduok scored for Kasimpasa who thrashed third-tier club Nigde Belediyespor 5-1 in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The former Dolphins of Port Harcourt star scored in the 77th minute to make it 4-1 to Kasimpasa.

Kasimpasa’s other goals were scored by Egypt’s Trezeguet who had a brace(57th, 80th minutes), Ahmed Ildiz (59th minute), and Ali Gocmen (65th minute).

Nigde Belediyespor had taken a shock 1-0 lead in the 36th minute through Ali Akburc.

Eduok’s other only goal for Kasimpasa this season came in a 3-1 away win against Alanyaspor in the league in August.

He has made seven league appearances for Kasimpasa so far in the current Turkish Super Lig campaign.

