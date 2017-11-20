Eduok On Target, Omeruo Stars As Kasimpasa Win

By James Agberebi: Nigerian forward Emem Eduok scored the winning goal for Kasimpasa as they defeated Karabukspor 2-0 away in the Turkish Super League on Monday.

Also in action for Kasimpasa was Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo who just like Eduok played 90 minutes.

Eduok scored in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 to Kasimpasa after Franck Etoundi had scored the first goal on 58 minutes.

The win took Kasimpasa to 12th on 15 points in the 18-team league table.

It was their second away win of the season after their 3-1 opening day win against Alanyaspor.

Eduok has now scored two goals in 10 league appearances for Kasimpasa this season.

The former Dolphins of Port Harcourt player’s first league goal of the season for Kasimpasa was in a 2-2 home draw against Bursaspor on November 4.

