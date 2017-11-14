Efe: Super Eagles Must Fight And End Argentina Dominance

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Celtic rearguard says the long awaited hour has come for the Super Eagles to end the Albiceleste’s dominance, and urges the coach Gernot Rohr’s team to also approach the game with caution.
“Argentina must be stopped this time around after decades of dominance over Nigeria,” Ambrose charges the Super Eagles.
“I believe in the current crop of players that makes up our Super Eagles. They have what it takes to end Argentina”s dominance.
“However, our players must be very careful and not to get carried away,” he advises.
Nigeria lost 3-2 to Argentina in their last encounter – the final group match of Brazil 2014 World Cup, but Efe believes that the Eagles can pull the string in today’s clash and halt Nigeria’s poor record against the Argentines.
COMMENTS
It would be a high octave moral booster to crack Argentina.
Yes this is the time for you people to wake up
Efe is just trying to stimulate players to increase their charges when they face argentina this afternoon.Not looking for a way into the team, as some people claim here.He simply exercising his patriotism