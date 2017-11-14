Efe: Super Eagles Must Fight And End Argentina Dominance

By David Meshioye:

Hibernian defender, Ambrose Efe, has charged Super Eagles to brave up and fight to the finish when they face Argentina in the much anticipated international friendly today,reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Celtic rearguard says the long awaited hour has come for the Super Eagles to end the Albiceleste’s dominance, and urges the coach Gernot Rohr’s team to also approach the game with caution.

“Argentina must be stopped this time around after decades of dominance over Nigeria,” Ambrose charges the Super Eagles.

“I believe in the current crop of players that makes up our Super Eagles. They have what it takes to end Argentina”s dominance.