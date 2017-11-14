Efe: Super Eagles Must Fight And End Argentina Dominance

3

Efe: Super Eagles Must Fight And End Argentina Dominance

By David Meshioye:
Hibernian defender, Ambrose Efe, has charged Super Eagles to brave up and fight to the finish when they face Argentina in the much anticipated international friendly today, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Celtic rearguard says the long awaited hour has come for the Super Eagles to end the  Albiceleste’s dominance, and urges the coach Gernot Rohr’s team to also approach the game with caution.

“Argentina must be stopped this time around after decades of dominance over Nigeria,” Ambrose charges the Super Eagles.

“I believe in the current crop of players that makes up our Super Eagles. They have what it takes to end Argentina”s dominance.

“I believe Nigeria can stop Argentina if we play to our full strength.

“However, our players must be very careful and not to get carried away,” he advises.

Nigeria lost 3-2 to Argentina in their  last encounter –  the final group match of Brazil 2014 World Cup,  but Efe believes  that the Eagles can pull the string in today’s clash and halt Nigeria’s poor record against the Argentines.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Super Eagles Land In Russia For Argentina Clash
  2. Adepoju: Argentina Will Be Tough For Super Eagles Even Without Messi
  3. Ogu: Super Eagles Ready For Argentina Test
  4. Nigeria 6 – 3 Togo: Super Eagles Look To Extend Dominance Over Determined Hawks
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • Achi 4 hours

    It would be a high octave moral booster to crack Argentina.

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Osuji 5 hours

    Yes this is the time for you people to wake up

    Reply
  • Keyness Leo Mwenelupembe 2 hours

    Efe is just trying to stimulate players to increase their charges when they face argentina this afternoon.Not looking for a way into the team, as some people claim here.He simply exercising his patriotism

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *