Egbuchulam Considers Offers After Hacken Fail To Extend Deal

By David Meshioye:

Swedish Allsvenskan club BK Hacken have chosen not to use their purchase option for Nigeria international, Chisom Egbuchulam, after his one year loan deal expired, Completesportsnigeriacom reports.

The 26-year-old joined Hacken on a season-long loan from Nigeria Professional Football League side, Enugu Rangers, with a permanent three-year deal expected to follow based on his performance for Mikael Stahre’s side.

However, news coming out of the Bravida Arena reveals that the contract of the winger, who claimed the Player of the Year at the annual Nigeria Sports Award after helping Rangers win the 2015/2016 NPFL title with 16 goals to his name, will not be renewed.

Hachen is expected to do away with Egbuchulam’s services after he failed to score in his 10 appearances for the Swedish outfit.

Egbuchulam’s agent who brokered the Hacken deal, Astrit Feka, told Completeportsnigeria.com that despite the failure of the 2015/2016 NPFL Most Valuable Player to register his name on the scorers charts, Egbuchulam is very happy with his experience in Sweden and BK Hacken.

Feka said Egbuchulam’s general performance was impressive and offers have started to come in for the striker.

“There is interest for Chisom both in Sweden and abroad, and we will see how things are developing in the coming months,” Feka said.

