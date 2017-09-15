Eguavoen: Eagles Shouldn’t Be Distracted By FIFA Ranking, Beating Zambia Is Priority

By‎ Bamidele Boluwaji:

Nigeria coach to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Austin Eguavoen, has urged the the Super Eagles to focus on their forthcoming crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia and avoid distraction from a slip in FIFA Ranking, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria dropped from 38 to 44th position in the latest ranking released on Thursday by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Eguavoen who once handled NPFL. Side Sunshine Stars advised the team should concentrate on the World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7 in Uyo and not the FIFA ranking.

“Personally, I don’t think the issue of ranking should be anything to the Super Eagles coaches and the players because they have something more important next month, and that is the match against Zambia”, Eguavoen told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They should be less concerned about the ranking and concentrate on how to beat Zambia and qualify for the World Cup in Russia.”

Eguavoen however advised Nigeria players to put behind them the games against Cameroun and prepare well for the match against Zambia.

“That we beat Zambia in the first leg does not mean they should be underrated in the return leg, the spirit with which they played Cameroun here in Nigeria and Yaoundé should still be employed,” Eguavoen advised.

Nigeria top Group B of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after three wins and a draw against Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will host the Chipolopolo of Zambia on October 7 in Uyo.