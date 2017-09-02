Eguavoen: Eagles Truly Superb, Can Beat Lions 4-0 In Yaounde

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

National team coach to the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Austin Eguavoen says the current Super Eagles squad has the quality to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun in the return leg of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaoundé after their 4-0 impressive performance over the Camerounians on Friday in Uyo, completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Changchun Yatai of China striker, Odion Ighalo, Tianjin Teda captain Mikel John Obi, Chelsea star Victor Moses and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored the goals that earned Nigeria the emphatic win and maximum points in the encounter in Uyo.

“This is a superb performance despite the reports that Cameroon are difficult to beat. I am really impressed with this performance, and I must say kudos to both the players and the coaches for a good job,” Eguavoen tells Completesportsnigeria.com .

“With what I have seen of the Super Eagles, I have the confidence and assurance that we have a strong team that can beat the Indomitable Lions in Yaoundé by 4-0 again.”

Nigeria top Group B with 9 points after victories over Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon. Zambia are second with four point after thrashing Algeria 3-1 in Ndola on Saturday.

Nigeria will face the Cameroonians in the second leg match on September 4 in Yaounde, and Eguavoen charges Super Eagles to fight for another victory in the reverse fixture in Yaounde.

He urges: “My advice for them is to ensure that they repeat what they did in Uyo, and I am sure they are through to Russia 2018 World Cup.”