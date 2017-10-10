Eguavoen: Rohr Needs Total Support From NFF To Excel At Russia 2018

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Former Nigeria coach, Austin Eguavoen, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to give Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr total support as he strives hone a stronger squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, ‎Completesportsnigeria.com reports

The Franco-German tactician last Saturday led the Super Eagles to beat Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia even with a game to spare in their Group B.

And Eguavoen believes that the former Burkina Faso handler needs the support of the officials of Nigeria Football Federation to excel at the munidial next year.

“Rohr has done an excellent job by ensuring Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and I say well done to him”, Eguavoen tells Completesportsnigeria.com

“I am sure that it may have not been possible without the FA’s support, but I must say that he still needs more support to excel at the World Cup proper. Now that they have qualified Nigeria for the World Cup, there will be lots of things that will crop up before the World Cup and he will need the support of the FA to stand. I have faced it before, and I know what it is,” he stresses.

The 1994 FIFA World Cup star however praised the Super Eagles players for their ccommitment in getting the ticket, urging them to remain focused and work harder.

“Honestly, it was a good job and I can only praise the players for thay

“I will also advise them to keep working hard and remain focused.

Nigeria will face Algeria in the last World Cup qualifying game next month

