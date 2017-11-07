Eguavoen Urges Eagles To Avoid Injuries In Clashes Vs Algeria, Argentina

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Nigeria coach, Austin Eguavoen, has warned the Super Eagles to play with ccaution when they face Algeria in a dead rubber 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 10 in Constantine, and against Argentina in an international friendly match on November 14 in Russia, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Eguavoen who led the Super Eagles to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt said there was a need for the Nigeria players to avoid injuries, hence the matches should not be taken as do or die affair.I

According to Eguavoen, the Algerians will want to come out with all sorts of play to impress their fans back home, and that could result to injury to some Super Eagles players.

“I know that what Rohr wants is to maintain a clean record in the qualifiers, but they have to be very careful because it is better we lose this match and all the players return without any injury than for them to take the match as a do or die affair against a team that is going nowhere,” Eguavoen told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I know the Algerians very well. Even if the match counts for nothing, they will still want to impress their home fans and they can be rough, so I will advice our boys, to take it easy and have at the back of their mind that the forthcoming World Cup is more important.

The former Sunshine Stars coach also expressed happiness over the proposed international friendly with Argentina, saying it will help the coaches to prepare the team.

“Yes, it is a good one to have a team like Argentina to play as part of buildup to the World Cup, and I am sure that it will help the coaches to know what to do next. They should also know that it is a friendly match and they must avoid injury as well,” Eguavoen concluded.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.