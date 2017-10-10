Ekpo: Super Eagles Need New Players For World Cup

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria international Friday Ekpo has called for re-enforcement in the current Super Eagles squad, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi was the hero as his 73rd minute goal ensured the Eagles qualified for a sixth World Cup after debuting in USA 1994.

The win took the Eagles to 13 points, six points ahead of second-placed Zambia.

Despite the qualification, Ekpo urged coach Gernot Rohr to give more players the opportunity in order to have a formidable team at the World Cup.

“We just qualified and people will say we have time, while some we say we don’t have time,” Ekpo who won bronze with Nigeria at the Senegal 1992 Africa Cup of Nations told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But I believe we have a little bit of time on our hands and we need to use this time very well. There are so many grey areas that need to be fixed. Every department in the team has to be fixed. But I want to appreciate the players for their team spirit in trying to make sure none of the team’s weak points is exploited.

“But in football, no matter how you try to cover up your weaknesses, they will still show. So for me, we need adjustments in the defence both at the right and left full back, in the midfield and also in the attack. Even the goalkeeping area, we need at least five goalkeepers where we now pick the best three for the World Cup.”

Ekpo however went on to thank everybody who made qualification for the World Cup a possibility.

He added:”I would like to thank God for making it possible for us to qualify for the World Cup. I want to thank the Akwa Ibom State government, the players, coaching crew and football fans in Akwa Ibom.”

