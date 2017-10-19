El-Kanemi Coach Amapakabo Targets NPFL Title As Players Resume On Sunday

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

New El-Kanemi Warriors manager Imama Amapakabo has told Completesportsnigeria.com that his target is to win the league title for the Maiduguri club as they begin their build up to the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The former Enugu Rangers manager was unveiled on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

“My coming to El-Kanemi is not by accident, I believe that God has purpose for it and for me, I am here to do my best and win the league”, the Super Eagles assistant coach, who led Rangers to their first league title in 32 years, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The league is more competitive now and it takes total attention and focus for any team to win, we are going to do our best right from the first match to the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that after the El-Kanemi management meeting on Thursday afternoon, a decision has been made for all the players to resume camping on Sunday while Monday has been set as the last day for any player to report for their build-up to the new NPFL season.

Media Officer of the club, Anthony Obaseki, told Completesportsnigeria.com that the team is working hard to ensure they hit their target of winning the NPFL title at the end of the new season and in achieving this, the management has resolved to make the environment more conducive for the players by embarking on renovation of the camp.

The players will report at the Lile Hotel pending when renovation work will be concluded at the camp.

“We are doing everything possible to make the camp conducive for the players so that they can be focused on what we want to achieve in the new season and part of what we are doing now is to renovate the camp,” Obaseki told Completesportsnigeria.com.

