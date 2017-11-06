El-Kanemi Sign Gambia National Team Goalkeeper Modou Jobe

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors have completed the signing of Gambia goalkeeper Modou Jobe on a two-year deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Jobe linked up with the Maiduguri-based club from Senegalese outfit, ASC

Linguere.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been capped nine times by his country.

“We are delighted to have signed a goalkeeper of international repute like Jobe,” media officer of the club, Anthony Obaseki, informed Completesportsnigeria. com.

“He is a quality goalkeeper and a good addition to our team. With his experience, we are sure he do well for us.

“It is a new challenge for him but we are sure he has the ability to be a key member of our team.”

El-Kanemi Warriors are currently in Benin for their pre-season camping exercise under the tutelage of their new coach Imama Amapakabo.

