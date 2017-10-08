El-Kanemi To Unveil Amapakabo Tuesday

By James Agberebi:                                                                                                                              Nigeria Professional Football League club Eli Warriors (El-Kanemi)  will unveil newly appointed former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo on Tuesday.

Amakapabo was appointed coach of the Maiduguri-based club on a one-year contract on Sunday.

He takes over from former coach Ladan Bosso who left his post as El-Kanemi coach a few days ago after joining them in 2016.

Bosso led Eli Warriors to a sixth place finish in the NPFL final league table standing last season.

“Coach Imama Amapakabo has join us for one year 2017/2018 season. He will be unveiled on Tuesday in Maiduguri,” El-Kanemi tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

Amapakabo was in charge of Rangers when they won the NPFL title in 2016, ending their over 30-year wait for the title.

