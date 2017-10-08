El-Kanemi To Unveil Amapakabo Tuesday

By James Agberebi: Nigeria Professional Football League club Eli Warriors (El-Kanemi) will unveil newly appointed former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo on Tuesday.REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.
Amakapabo was appointed coach of the Maiduguri-based club on a one-year contract on Sunday.
He takes over from former coach Ladan Bosso who left his post as El-Kanemi coach a few days ago after joining them in 2016.
Bosso led Eli Warriors to a sixth place finish in the NPFL final league table standing last season.
“Coach Imama Amapakabo has join us for one year 2017/2018 season. He will be unveiled on Tuesday in Maiduguri,” El-Kanemi tweeted on their official Twitter handle.
Amapakabo was in charge of Rangers when they won the NPFL title in 2016, ending their over 30-year wait for the title.
