El-Kanemi Warriors Unveil Amakapabo As New Coach

Amakapabo was unveiled by officials of El-Kanemi Warriors on Tuesday.He will be in charge of the Maiduguri-based club for one year.

He takes over from former coach Ladan Bosso who spent two seasons with the club.

In 2016, Amakapabo led Rangers to their first league title in over 30 years.

He was part of the coaching crew of the home-based Super Eagles that qualified for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Morocco.

Also he was part of the crew that led the home-based Eagles to a second place finish at this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.