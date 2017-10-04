El-Kanemi Warriors Sack Bosso, Wish Him Luck

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria Professional Football League club El-Kanemi Warriors have relieved Head Coach Ladan Bosso of his job, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

The club made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Ladan Bosso has been relieved of his job. We would like to thank you for all the good job you did here. We wish you all the best,” El-Kanemi Warriors tweetef on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Bosso joined El-Kanemi in 2016 and led them to a ninth position finish in the NPFL league table.

And in the 2017 season, Bosso led the side to finish in the sixth position.

Bosso was in charge of the Flying Eagles squad that got to the quarter-finals of the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

He qualified the Flying Eagles for the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt but was replaced by Samson Siasia before the final tournament.

