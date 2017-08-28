Eleke Happy To Join Israel’s Ashdod From Slovenia’s Olimpija

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Blessing Eleke has joined Israeli Premier League club FC Ashdod on a four-year deal from Slovenian outfit NK Olimpija, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

An excited Eleke told Completesportsnigeria.com that he hopes to make a mark for himself in the Isreali league just as he did in Slovenia with Nova Gorica and NK Olimpija Ljubljana before his switch on Sunday.

“I’m happy with the move and I hope to hit the ground running here and achieve more great things like I did in Slovenia,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that the 21-year-old cost FC Ashdod €800,000.

The former Flying Sports forward scored 34 goals in 83 Slovenian league appearances for both Nova Gorica and NK Olimpija Ljubljana before his move on Sunday.

The former Nigeria U-23s invitee could make his debut on Monday when Ashdod host Beitar Jerusalem in a league game.