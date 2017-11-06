Emenalo: Leaving Chelsea Difficult But Right Decision

By Adeboye Amosu: Mike Emenalo has admitted that his decision to stand down as technical director of English Premier League champions Chelsea was a tough one, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Nigeria defender ended his 10-year relationship with the Blues

on Monday by tendering his resignation letter.

‘This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club,” he told the Chelsea’s official website.

“I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made.

“I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar.’’

Emenalo, a member of Nigeria’s squad to the 1994 World Cup in the United States America, arrived at Chelsea in 2007, and in 10 years at Stamford Bridge has contributed to a period of unprecedented success for the first team and Academy.

Since 2011, he has been the club’s technical director, supporting the work of the first team management, leading the club’s international and domestic scouting network and assisting in driving the technical programmes of the Academy and international youth network.

During his time with Chelsea, the club lifted three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, Europa League and of course, the Champions League in 2012, becoming the first London club to do so.

Additionally, Chelsea have been crowned FA Youth Cup champions six times in eight years and lifted the UEFA Youth League twice, supplying key squad members for England’s Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup successes this year.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.