By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike scored a second-half brace for Olympiacos who defeated Asteras Tripolis 2-1 on Tuesday in a Greek Cup clash, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Nigerian international(Emenike) gave his side the lead in the 71st minute from the penalty spot before completing his brace seven minutes later.

Stavros Tsoukalas scored a late consolatory goal for Asteras Tripolis in the 84th minute.

It was Emenike’s third goal in six games in all competitions for Olympiacos this season.

Olympiacos’ next game in the competition is against Acharnaikos FC, a second division side, on the 24th of October.

In Germany, Victor Osimhen was not listed for Wolfsburg who played out a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

In the South African Premier League, Victor Nsofor made his debut for Cape Town City FC coming on for Lehlohonolo Majoro in the 71st minute as they lost 1-0 away to Orlando Pirates.

At the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi returned from injury to action for Chippa United who forced SuperSport United to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Azubuike Egwuekwe was an unused substitute for SuperSport United in the encounter.

