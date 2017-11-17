Emenike Plans Return To Turkey, Negotiates With Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, may make an immediate return to the Turkish Super Lig six months after making a summer switch to Greek club, Olympiakos from Fenerbahce, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Emenike signed a two year deal at Olympiakos last summer for a reported fee of €2.5m as a direct replacement for compatriot Brown Ideye who joined Tianjin TEDA of China.

According to Friday’s edition of Turkish daily, Fanatik‎, the 30 year old Emenike is currently in negotiation with Istanbul Başakşehir for a possible loan move as he is unhappy in Greece.

Despite scoring four goals (three in the Greek Cup and one in the UEFA Champions League) for Olympiakos since his arrival, Emenike is yet to find the back of the net in the Greek League in five games.

The former Karabukspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain and West Ham striker has not featured for the club in their last three games, and it’s unlikely he will feature this Saturday when fourth placed Olympiakos take on Levadiakos.

Recall that in October, Emenike’s house in Athens was burgled by thieves who carted away valuables like cash, jewellery and other items.