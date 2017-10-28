England Claim First U-17 World Title After Comeback Win Over Spain

0

England Claim First U-17 World Title After Comeback Win Over Spain

By James Agberebi: England claimed their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup title after coming from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 in the final played in Kolkata, India on Saturday.

The win in India saw England continue their domination of FIFA age-grade competitions following their U-20s emerging champions of the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A Sergio Gomez double in the 10th and 31st minutes had given Spain a 2-0 lead.

But a brace from Phil Foden (69th, 88th minutes) and a goal each from Rhian Brewster (44th minute), Morgan Gibbs White (58th minute) and Marc Guehi (84th minute) completed the remarkable turnaround for England.

England become the fourth European team after Russia (1987), France (2001) and Switzerland (2009) to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In the third-place match that preceded the final, Brazil defeated African champions Mali to finish third.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. England Stun Brazil To Reach First U-17 World Cup Final
  2. Mali Stop Ghana, Reach U-17 World Cup Semis
  3. U-17 World Cup: Spain Outscore Mali, Set Up England Final
  4. Six Nigerian Youngsters Help England Win Historic U-20 World Cup Title
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *