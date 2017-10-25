England Stun Brazil To Reach First U-17 World Cup Final

By James Agberebi: England defeated Brazil 3-1 to progress into the final of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Wednesday.

A hat-trick from Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster secured England’s first-ever final appearance at the U-17 World Cup.

It was Brewster’s second consecutive hat-trick of the tournament after putting three past USA in a 4-1 win in the quarter-finals.

Brewster opened scoring for England in the 10th minute but Wesley equalised for Brazil in the 21st minute.

In the 39th minute, Brewster made it 2-1 to England before completing his hat-trick on 77 minutes.

The second semi-final which also comes up on Wednesday will see African champions Mali take on Spain.

The final comes up on Saturday.

