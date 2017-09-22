English FA Withholds £80,000 ‘Keep Mum’ Money For Eniola Aluko

The racism saga involving former England women football team coach Mark Simpson and Nigerian-born Eniola Aluko took a new twist on Friday as DailyStar reported that English FA blocked £80,000 hush money due to be paid to Eniola,.

According to the report, Eniola Aluko failed to adhere to an initial confidentiality agreement with the FA to keep issues confidential in the wake of her allegation of racism, bullying and harassment against her former boss Mark Sampson who was eventually fired this week.

She was due to pocket £80,000 based on agreement signed earlier this year with the FA, but the Eglish football governing body will now keep payment on hold after she went public criticizing the way and manner the issue was handled by the FA.

The FA promised to pay Aluko handsomely only if the 102 cap player can keep a sealed lips in its desperate bid to avoid distraction in the wake of England’s European Championship in the summer.

Aluko later sought FA’s permission to narrate her experience to the public after the secret was let out of the bag, but the long list of interview she granted to the press angered the FA and prompted it to keep the payment on hold.

Mark Sampson, the manager of the England women’s football team, allegedly told Eniola Aluko to make sure their Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a game at Wembley.

