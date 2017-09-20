A statement released by the FA on their official website on Wednesday reads: “The Football Association can confirm that Mark Sampson’s contract as England Women’s head coach has been terminated with immediate effect.

“Prior to taking charge of the national team in December 2013, Sampson was manager of Bristol Academy.

In 2014, safeguarding allegations were made against him about his time with Bristol Academy. The safeguarding assessment was that he did not pose a risk working in the game.

“However, the full report of that investigation was only brought to the attention of the current FA leadership last week and it is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach.

“It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Sampson’s contract.

“In respect of investigations into specific allegations made by Eniola Aluko in 2016, The FA stands by the findings of the independent barrister Katharine Newton’s investigation.

“Sampson has denied all of the accusations put to him and no evidence of wrong-doing was found.

“We will continue to support the independent investigation as it reviews the recent evidence presented to it and publish any new findings and recommendations.”