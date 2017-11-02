Enyeama Gives Conditions For Super Eagles Return

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja: Vincent Enyeama has sensationally told Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation that he would reject a return to the national team if he is not 100% fit and in good form for the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Super Eagles captain voluntarily retired from the national team in October 2015 following a falling out with the then coach Sunday Oliseh, but has been linked with a recall to the Super Eagles for Russia 2018.

An NFF source told Complete Sports that Enyeama is willing to return but he has told coach Rohr that he would only make a return to the Super Eagles if he feels fit and good enough to be the first choice for the World Cup.

“Vincent is working hard to regain his fitness and form before giving his final answer to Rohr on his likely recall to the Super Eagles. He wants to merit his recall and not rejoin the team based on emergency. He has resumed training after undergoing surgery and may probably return to action with a new club,” the NFF source said.

“The former Super Eagles skipper has told Rohr to watch his recovery and invite him only if he is fit and good for a return. He insisted that he would not return to the national team if he is not convinced that he is ready for the World Cup and will help the team.”

Completesportsnigeria.com source revealed also that Rohr is determined to take Enyeama to the World Cup in Russia as his experience will be very valuable for the Super Eagles.

The source disclosed further that Rohr has made up his mind on taking Enyeama to the World Cup, adding that only the return to action of Carl Ikeme, who is currently undergoing treatment for acute leukemia, can change his mind on the goalkeeping issue.

