Enyeama Gives Super Eagles ‘Standing Ovation’ After Victory Over Argentina

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has expressed his pride in the team’s performance in 2017, which was rounded off with a stunning 4-2 victory over Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.
The Super Eagles came from 2-0 down to outclass the South American giants 4-2 on the back of a brilliant Alex Iwobi brace and further strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and debuting left-back Bryan Idowu.
Enyeama quit the team in 2015 after falling out with then head coach Sunday Oliseh but there have been loud calls for him to return for next year’s World Cup.
However, Enyeama, who is on the road to recovery after a long injury-enforced lay-off, is happy with the present team’s performances.
“What a way to end 2017. Proud of @NGSuperEagles as a proud naija soccer supporter. Standing ovation, hat off and bravoooo ,” Enyeama tweeted moment after Tuesday’s friendly win.
The Super Eagles have indeed had a brilliant 2017, overruning their African qualifying Group B opponents on the way to claiming the group’s sole Russia 2018 World Cup ticket before Tuesday night’s superb victory.
We don’t need Eyeama anymore
He remains no.1 for Russia 2018.
You don’t need Eyeama, super Eagles do.
We need him
Thank to vincent enyeama for his support, but stay your lane ooo, no come worry the team again ooo
Who is this?
Ask urself now, What is he looking for? We are better off without him or are we struggling?
Is it wrong to congratulate them on their victory? Nawa for Nigerians oo.
We need Vincent Enyeama now much than never before.
Bros wettin we need am for. let’s assume say e b keep today match shay e for catch d two goals abi they no for fit score us at all. it’s time for us to move forward without eyeama and believe on this present crop of players we have. na one day eyeama b start b4 e reach d stage wen e dey so. so abeg mk we leave dis boys alone. dey may eventually better pass eyeama in d future who knows .
Enyeama tnx 4 d stand innovation but don’t bring confusion again
You do not know what you are saying.
What confusion?
Pls we need Vincent now, world cup is for experienced players.
But qualifiers not…….?
We need
Get fit and be back.
Nigerians are just too funny, shouldn’t we allow people who laboured for this qualification enjoy it and now we all are clamouring for someone who intentionally left the team to come back, guess he’s a saviour and he’s not even the first choice at his club anymore. Lets always appreciate people who are willing to sacrifice for this country. No one is saying Enyeama is not good but these crop of players need to prove theirselves too.
nice job guys congregation
We need enyeama….bcox he has ecperience more then order goalkeeper……
We need enyeama back
the coach wil deside
World cup competition is for experience players like Eyeama we need him back in d team
i cld rememeber wen ezenwa mounted d post 4 nigeria supereagles @ d first few games evrybdy were shouting we don’t need enyeama until they started observing d errors made by ezenwa especially in d game between algeria n nigeria which evrybdy was shouting gernot rohr pls bring bck enyeama, now u pple r stil sayin enyeama shld nt com bck 2 d team again.i don blame u pple cos al of u dat sided enyeama shld come bck,suffers 4rm a eye problem cal short sightedness n also ve a brain shortage.4 those dat support dat enyeama shld join rohr 2 bring enyeama.”bring back our enyeama,his is d best 4 now”bring bck enyeama……….7x! doo d a xs4d ‘
lets odas breath abeg…..vincent is nt d only goalkeeper we have in Nigeria….keep going unstopable super eagle,fly high nd higher Rohrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr…….
Enyeama we need you come back.
Is it wrong For him to praise d’en for what they have done ?