Enyeama Gives Super Eagles ‘Standing Ovation’ After Victory Over Argentina

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has expressed his pride in the team’s performance in 2017, which was rounded off with a stunning 4-2 victory over Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles came from 2-0 down to outclass the South American giants 4-2 on the back of a brilliant Alex Iwobi brace and further strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and debuting left-back Bryan Idowu.

Enyeama quit the team in 2015 after falling out with then head coach Sunday Oliseh but there have been loud calls for him to return for next year’s World Cup.

However, Enyeama, who is on the road to recovery after a long injury-enforced lay-off, is happy with the present team’s performances.

“What a way to end 2017. Proud of @NGSuperEagles as a proud naija soccer supporter. Standing ovation, hat off and bravoooo ,” Enyeama tweeted moment after Tuesday’s friendly win.

The Super Eagles have indeed had a brilliant 2017, overruning their African qualifying Group B opponents on the way to claiming the group’s sole Russia 2018 World Cup ticket before Tuesday night’s superb victory.

