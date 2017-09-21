Enyeama, Ighalo Martins For Oshoala Girls Football Clinic

By Johnny Edward:

Three Super Eagles stars Vincent Enyeama, Obafemi Martins and Odion Ighalo, have confirmed their participation at the maiden edition of the Asisat Oshoala Lagos Secondary School Girls Football clinic which will hold from November 13th to 17th in Lagos Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Oshoala School Girls Football Clinic will be an intensive five day coaching for aspiring women footballers.

Exceptional talents spotted will stand a chance of playing football in China as well as furthering their education.

“It’s all about the girl child football and education, that’s the motto of my foundation and its part of my plans to give back to the society which raised me to let everyone know that they can be their own star,” Oshoala told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They can also be like Linda Ikeji so long they go to school. Educating a child will only bring about an educated nation.”

The clinic is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation and the Lagos State Football Association and also supported by the office of the first Lady of Lagos State, Her Excellency Mrs. Bolanle Ambode.

About 5000 girls from different secondary schools are expected to take part in the competition. Balls, pair of boots, jerseys, school bags and other educational and sports equipment will be distributed to all participants.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.