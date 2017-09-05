Enyeama Returns To Training, Praises Super Eagles

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has returned to training five months after sustaining a knee injury in action with his French club Lille, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Enyeama, who has been given a lifeline by coach Gernot Rohr to return to the senior national team he quit unceremoniously over a year ago, posted a video of his first session via his Twitter handle on Monday night.

The 35-year-old 2013 Africa Cup of Nations hero looked sharp diving to the left end and right saving shots from his trainer in the video.

He tweeted:’🙌🏻God.happy 2 be back on de field apres 4mois.special 🙌🏻 to my Kine n Doc France n Thibaut.also de kines n Doc of proA. De race 🏁 continues.”

Enyeama also praised the Super Eagles for their hard fought draw against Cameroon in Yaounde.

He tweeted: “Bravo👏👏👏👏 @NGSuperEagles for the the great result in #Yaounde #CMRNG #WCQ2018.👏👏👏 nothing good comes easy.bravooo.”