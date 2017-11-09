Enyimba Reappoint Paul Aigbogun As Head Coach

By Adeboye Amosu: Paul Aigbogun has been reappointed as the head coach of seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Aba giants announced Aigbogun’s appointment on their official Twitter handle on Thursday .

“Paul Aigbogun has been reappointed as Technical Adviser of Enyimba Football Club.#WelcomeBackPaul,” reads a statement on the club’s Twitter handle.

Aigbogun’s had his first spell with Enyimba in the 2015/2016 NPFL season.

His one- year contract was not extended following the team’s poor showing in the league and the CAF Champions League.

He also once had a spell with Warri Wolves, leading the seasiders to second place in the table during the 2014/ 2015 season.

Enyimba are back on the continent once again after finishing third behind Plateau United and MFM FC last season.