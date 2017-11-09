Enyimba Reappoint Paul Aigbogun As Head Coach

By Adeboye Amosu: Paul Aigbogun has been reappointed as the head coach of seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Aba giants announced Aigbogun’s appointment on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“Paul Aigbogun has been reappointed as Technical Adviser of Enyimba Football Club.#WelcomeBackPaul,” reads a statement on the club’s Twitter handle.
Aigbogun’s had his first spell with Enyimba in the 2015/2016 NPFL season.
His one- year contract was not extended following the team’s poor showing in the league and the CAF Champions League.
He also once had a spell with Warri Wolves, leading the seasiders to second place in the table during the 2014/ 2015 season.
Enyimba are back on the continent once again after finishing third behind Plateau United and MFM FC last season.
They will seek to lift the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
Read Also: INTERVIEW – Coach Tope Fuja: Why Young Nigerian Footballers Must Rethink Before Going To India
