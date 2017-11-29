Enyimba To Return To Aba Stadium In 2018

By Adeboye Amosu: Enyimba are in line to return to their homeground, the Aba International Stadium, in time for the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Peoples Elephant have played their home games at the Umuahia Township Stadium and UJ Esuene Stadium in the last two seasons due to renovation work currently going on at their original venue.

The Aba side will still play their home fixtures in the NPFL and the CAF Confederation Cup at the UJ Esuene Stadium next season but fans of the club can look forward to seeing their darling team from close quarters soon.

“The state government are doing everything possible to make sure we return home to Aba at the beginning of the 2018/2019 season,” a close source at the club informed Completesportsnigeria. com.

“It’s been tough for the fans having to travel to Umuahia and Calabar to see the team in action but that will soon be a thing of the past.

“The renovation work is going on fine and will soon be completed.”

Enyimba remain the most successful club in Nigeria with two CAF Champions League, seven NPFL, four Federation Cup and four Super Cup titles.

Read Also: Abia Warriors Sign Mauritius Returnee, Four Others

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.