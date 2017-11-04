Enyimba Search For Ogunbote Successor

By Adeboye Amosu: Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi- Agwu says the club is in search for a competent coach to tinker the team ahead of the 2017/ 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Peoples Elephants are in the market for a new head coach after they failed to renew the contract of erstwhile gaffer Gbenga Ogunbote who has joined their oriental rivals, Enugu Rangers.

“The process of finding a suitable replacement for our former coach, Gbenga Ogunbote is on but I don’t want to reveal the name of the coaches we are talking to for now,” Anyansi-Agwu disclosed to Completesportsnigeria. com.

“We are a reputable club with a proud antecedent in Nigeria and Africa, so our fans can expect us to get a man suitable for the job and one with the required experience.

“In the next couple of days we will come out with the name of our new coach and kick- start our preparations for the new season on a full scale.”

The Aba-based outfit finished third in the NPFL last season and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

The club last tasted success on the continent in 2004 when they won the CAF Champions League for a second time.

