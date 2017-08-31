EPL Blocks Sanches’ Swansea Jersey Number 85, Midfielder Gets 35

Swansea City new signing Renato Sanches will not be handed the number 85 jersey at his new club as the Premier League body have blocked the possibility.

Sanches who won the Euro 2016 title with Portugal joined Welsh club Swansea on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich on Thursday.

The midfielder was announced as the club’s number 85, same number he wore at old club Benfica and would have been the English Premier League’s highest number in history.

However the player will wear 35, the same as he had at Bayern last season, after the Premier League enforced the rule.

A statement by Swansea on their Twitter handle states

“The Premier League reject the number 85 for Renato Sanches. He will now wear 35 for the Swans this season.

“The Premier League rule that squad numbers must be consecutive and close to the current highest number.”

The Welsh club also added: “We’re still going ahead with the transfer!”

Sanches was named Young Player of the Euro 2016 Championship when Portugal.