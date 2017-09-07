EPL Clubs Vote For Early Closure Of Transfer Window

English Premier League managers rose from their meeting on Thursday and voted for the early closure of the transfer window in the summer of 2018, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Keen to ensure that their players are focused and not distracted by transfer speculation and interest once the season starts, the Premier League have now endorsed the move which which will come into effect the Thursday before the start of the 2018/2019 season; August 9, 2018.

A statement released by the Premier League on their website read in part: “The new rule, which applies only to the acquisition of players, will be for Premier League Clubs only and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions.

“Clubs will still have the ability to sell players to other leagues in which the transfer window is open, as they can now to leagues that have different transfer window dates, such as Major League Soccer.

“Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings (February 2017 and June 2017) prior to today’s vote.”

The window will now close at 5pm on the date.

There are however fears that the decision could hand advantage to European clubs at the expense of clubs in England.