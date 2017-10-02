Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Ethiopia Officially Submit Bids For 2018 CHAN

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco have bidded for the hosting rights of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

CAF made the announcement on their official website on Monday

Kenya who were originally the designated host country had the rights stripped after falling behind schedule in preparation for the tournament.

The decision to take the hosting rights away from Kenya was taken at a media conference after a one-day meeting headed by CAF’s president Ahmad Ahmad in Accra, Ghana on September 24.

A statement released by CAF on their official website following the submission of bids by Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco states:”At the end of the deadline for submission of applications on Saturday 30 September 2017 at 23:59, three federation’s had submitted their bids to the General Secretariat of the Confederation Africaine de Football for the organisation of the 2018 Total African Nations Championship. Namely, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco.

“At its meeting on September 23, 2017, CAF Executive Committee decided to complete the process of selecting a new host country for the tournament scheduled for January 2018, within 15 days. After Kenya, the initial host, failed to meet the requirements.

“Total CHAN is a competition that brings together 16 national teams made up of players selected in their national championships. The 5th edition is to be held in 2018.”

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 CHAN after eliminating Benin Republic 2-1 on aggregate.

At the last edition in Rwanda in 2016, the home-based Eagles under former international Sunday Oliseh, crashed out in the group stage.

