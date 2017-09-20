Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano has been selected to host the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

According to uefa.com, the decision was officially made as the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Executive committee met on Wednesday in Nyon to discuss matters related to European football and appointed the stadium as the host for the 2019 UCL final.

The stadium was rebuilt this year on the site of the former Estadio Olímpico in the Spanish capital. It has a capacity for over 67,000 people and is the home ground of Atletico Madrid.

Madrid will become only the second city to have held five or more European Cup finals after London, and the fourth to have hosted the event in separate stadiums after Amsterdam, Paris and Munich.

Other stadiums selected to host UEFA competitions finals are:

UEFA Champions League – 1 June: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

• UEFA Women’s Champions League – (date TBC): Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest, Hungary

• UEFA Europa League – 29 May 2019: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

• UEFA Super Cup – 14 August 2019: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

The final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League will take place on 26 May at Kyiv’s NSK Olimpiyskyi Stadium in Ukraine.

