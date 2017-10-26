Etebo Hints At Options For January Move Away From Feirense

By Johnny Edward:

CD Feirense attacking midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has refused to rule out a move away from the club in January insisting ‘you never know’ what the future holds, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Nigerian international has been linked to teams in Spain, Germany and Russia. Last month, Etebo fuelled the speculations by delaying contract extension with the CD Feirense.

Etebo’s current deal at the club expires next summer

“There are options, but I want to focus more on my game and see how well I can improve,” Etebo told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“But you never know.”

The 21 year old is one goal away from equalling his best goal tally of four goals last term, and he hopes he can improve his scoring abilities.

Etebo scored four goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances last year and has already bagged three goals in ten appearances so far this season in all competitions.

“Most times when I arrive in the box there are always options for me to score, but I often provide assist. I think I will have to be more clinical to get rank among the goalscoring midfielders in the Portuguese League.

On his bench role with the Super Eagles, the former Nigeria U-23 and Olympic international says he’s not bothered losing his place, but remains confident he will bounce back.

“It’ss a mater of time. I will keep working hard and when hard work meets chance, it will be awesome.”

