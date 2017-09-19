Etebo Hits Season’s Goal No.3 In Feirense Defeat, Alampasu Dropped

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored his third goal of the season for Feirense who suffered their second league defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss away to Portimonense, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The game was Oghenekaro’s sixth appearance in the Portuguese Primera Liga for Feirense this season.

Etebo pulled one back for his side after Shoya Nakajima had bagged a first half brace for the hosts, who had another Nigerian player Stanley Awurum on the bench for the entire duration.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Alampasu was not listed for Feirense in the encounter.

Alampasu has been named as a substitute three times this season for Feirense.

Feirense are now seventh in the Portuguese Primeira Liga log with eight points from six games.