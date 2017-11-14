Etebo: Nigeria Vs Argentina More Than A Friendly

By James Agberebi:

Feirense of Portugal midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, says that today’s international friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and La Albiceleste of Argentina is more than a friendly affair, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Etebo stated this in a short two minutes video on Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

Speaking ahead of the game against Argentina, Etebo who expresses his delight that Nigeria will be in Russia, and adds that a good preparation for the Eagles for next year’s World Cup is on course.

“I just want to give thanks to God for the qualification for the World Cup coming up in Russia next year,” the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winner began. “A very big thanks to the team and the technical crew.”

“About today’s game, I know it’s a very important game because every team has to start preparing for the World Cup. You would not want to go to the World Cup and mess up yourself.

“Argentina is also a big team, they have top players and we do too. The game is going to be an interesting one. We shouldn’t look at it as just a friendly game. If we want to play well in the World Cup, the preparation has to start from now.”

Etebo also urges Nigerian football fans to continue supporting the Super Eagles, promising that the team will not diappoint come 2018 World Cup.

Etebo adds:”A very big shout-out to all Nigerian football fans. We promise them we are not going to let them down at the World Cup. We will do our best. Right from day-one of the qualifiers against Zambia it was not easy.

“We got 14 points, we scored 12 goals and conceded four goals which was a great one. We were the first African team to qualify for the World Cup which was an interesting one for everybody in the country.

“I just want to say you guys should not relent in your support. You should always rely on us because we will always do our best to make our nation proud.”

