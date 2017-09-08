Etebo’s Goal Not Enough To Save Feirense From Sporting Defeat

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored for Feirense but it was not enough as they lost 3-2 at home to Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese top flight on Friday night.

The goal was Etebo’s second after five league games for Feirense this season. His last goal was on August 21 in a 2-1 home win against Pacos De Ferreira.

Sporting Lisbon went 2-0 up through goals from Sebastian Coates and Bruno Fernandes in the 62nd and 64th minutes respectively.

Joao Silva pulled a goal back for Feirense in the 69th minute to make it 2-1.

And in the 80th minute Etebo completed the initiallycomeback for Feirense, making it 2-2.

But in the 97th minute, Bad Dost scored from the penalty spot to give Sporting all three points.

Before Sporting got their winner, Etebo was replaced by Luis Rocha in the 90th minute.

The defeat means Feirense now occupy sixth on eight points in the 18-team league.

Etebo was in action for the Super Eagles in their second leg Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon which ended 1-1 in Yaoundé on Monday.

Etebo was brought on in the second half for Ogenyi Onazi.