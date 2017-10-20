Eto’o Scores As Antalyaspor Deny Omeruo First League Win With Kasimpasa

By Johnny Edward: Cameroonian superstar Samuel Eto’o was on target as Kenneth Omeruo’s wait for a win in his second spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Kasimpasa continued on Friday night.

Super Eagles defender Omeruo was in action in Kasimpasa’s 2-1 loss away to Antalyaspor on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Omeruo played all 90 minutes in his fifth appearance this season for Kasimpasa who dropped to the 15th position in the league table after nine league games this season following their fifth defeat of the campaign.

The 24-year-old Nigeria defender has featured for Kasimpasa against Galatasaray, Osmanlispor, Sivasspor and Antalyaspor which all ended in defeats while the only point he gained with his side was against Kayserispor.

Friday night’s game was Omeruo’s 56th appearance in the Turkish Super Lig.

Goals from Eto’o in the 43rd minute and Deniz Kadah in the 74th minute cancelled out an opener from Jhon Murillo in the 23rd minute of the game. Murillo was later sent off for a second bookable offence in the 53rd minute of the ill-tempered game that saw referee Umit Ozturk issue 10 yellow cards and a red card.

Omeruo is poised to make a return to the Super Eagles squad for their dead rubber World Cup qualifying clash against Algeria next month.

Kasımpaşa will take on second division side Niğde Belediyespor in the Turkish Cup Fourth round clash next Tuesday.

