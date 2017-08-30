Eto’O Storms Yaounde To Inspire Lions Vs Eagles, Mediate In FECAFOOT Row

Former Indomitable Lions captain Eto’O Fils is currently back in Yaounde ahead of Friday and Monday’s double header qualifiers between the Super Eagles and Indomitable Lions, reports Completesportsnigeria.com .

Local media here have reported that the Alatyaspor of Turkey striker returned to Yaounde to talk support for the Lions, as well as break truce between warring factions in FECAFOOT.

Cameroun are in a make or break tie against Nigeria and would need to pick at least four points from both legs to stand a chance of qualifying for Russia 2018 World Cup, but FECAFOOT believes that aside from playing a huge role in a peaceful election, Eto’O can inspire the Indomitable Lions to do well against their African rivals.

The country’s soccer governing body believe Eto’O’s huge personality will go along way to achieve its lofty task against Nigeria and more importantly help restore peace in FECAFOOT.