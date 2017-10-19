Europa: Everton Lose Again, Alhassan Benched In Austria Wien Defeat, Milan Held

By James Agberebi:

Everton’s poor run in the UEFA Europa League continued as they lost 2-1 to Lyon in Group E in the UEFA Europa League at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was not listed for Everton in the game but Nigeria-born England youth international Ademola Lookman came on as a second-half substitute.

Everton got off to the worst possible start as Nabil Fekir gave Lyon the lead on six minutes from the penalty spot.

Ashley Williams equalised for Everton in the 69th minute but former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore scored the winner on 75 minutes for the visitors.

The defeat means Everton have now lost their second game in the group and are bottom on just one point, while Lyon are second on five points behind leaders Atalanta who have seven points.

In Austria, former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan was an unused substitute as his club Austria Wien lost 3-1 at home to Rijeka in Group D.

Two goals from Mario Gavranovic in the 21st and 31st minutes gave Rijeka a 2-0 lead.

Kevin Friesenbichler made it 2-1 for Austria Wien on 90 minutes before Zoran Kvrzic scored Rijeka’s third.

Austria Wien are currently bottom in Group D on just one point from three games.

Still in Group D, Serie A giants AC Milan were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro by AEK Athens.

AC Milan however still remain top of the group on seven points, two points ahead of second-placed AEK Athens.

Other results saw Villarreal held to a 2-2 home draw by Slavia Prague as Young Boys forced Dynamo Kyiv to a 2-2 draw in Ukraine.

Skenderbeu and Partizan Beograd played 0-0, Braga were beaten 2-0 at home by Ludogorets and Hoffenheim best visiting Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1.

Also, Atalanta defeated visitors Apollon Limassol 3-1, FC Sheriff and visiting Lokomotiv Moscow played 1-1 and Copenhagen forced home team Zlin to a 1-1 draw.

UEFA Europa League results:

Villarreal 2 vs 2 Slavia Prague

Dynamo Kyiv 2 vs 2 Young Boys

Skenderbeu 0 vs 0 Partizan Beograd

Braga 0 vs 2 Ludogorets Razgrad

Hoffenheim 3 vs 1 Istanbul Basaksehir

AC Milan 0 vs 0 AEK Athens

Austria Wien 1 vs 3 Rijeka

Atalanta 3 vs 1 Apollon Limassol

Everton 1 vs 2 Lyon

FC Sheriff 1 vs 1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Zlin 1 vs1 FC Copenhagen

