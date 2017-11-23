Europa: Iwobi Can’t Rescue Arsenal Vs Cologne As Ogu, Nwakaeme’s Beer-Sheva Crash Out

By James Agberebi: Arsenal suffered their first defeat in Group H of the UEFA Europa League with a 1-0 away loss to FC Cologne on Thursday night.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was brought on for Danny Welbeck on 46 minutes but he could not rescue Arsenal.

The only goal of the game was scored by Sehrou Guirassy who converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Matheu Debuchy.

Despite the defeat, Arsenal who have already qualified for the round of 32, still lead the group on 10 points and will finish as group leaders with a game to spare.

Both Cologne and Red Star Belgrade have six points each, while Bate Borisov are bottom on five points.

In Group G, Super Eagles duo Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu were in action for Hapoel Beer-Sheva who lost 1-0 away to Lugano.

Ogu however went off in the 46th minute with Nwakaeme playinbg throughout the 90 minutes.

Carlinhos got the only goal of the game for Lugano in the 50th minute.

The defeat means Hapoel, who lie bottom in the group, are out of this season’s Europa League as they are on four points while FC FCSB and Viktoria Plzen both have 10 and nine points respectively. Lugano are on six points.

Konyaspor, parading Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel, were forced to a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Marseille in Group I.

Nejc Skubic gave Konyaspor the lead on 82nd minute after Jordan Amavi was shown a straight red card two minutes earlier.

But in the 90th minute, an own goal by Wilfred Woke made sure Marseille got a point from the game.

Konyaspor currently third on five points, can still qualify into the round of 32 if they Vitoria de Guimaraes away.

And in Group J, former Rangers striker Alhaji Gero was in action for Oestersunds who defeated Zorya 2-0.

An own goal by Dmytro Grechyshkin on 40 minutes and Saman Ghoddes goal in the 78th minute, gave Oestersunds the win.

The win guarantees Oestersunds passage into the next round as they have 10 points, while Bilbao have eight points. Zorya have six and Hertha are on four points.

In other results, Viktoria Plzen beat FC FCSB 2-0 at home, Bate Borisov were held to a 0-0 by visiting Red Star, Salzburg beat Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-0, Hertha Berlin lost 3-2 away to Athletic Bilbao, Lazio and Vitesse played 1-1, Nice beat Zulte-Waregem 3-1, Real Sociedad stunned Rosenborg 1-0 away, Zenit PIPPED FK vardar skopje 2-1 and Lokomotiv Moscow beat Copenhagen 2-1.

In the early kick-off on Thursday, Villareal went awat to beat Astana 3-2.

Results

FC Cologne 1 vs 0 Arsenal Lugano 1 vs 0 Hapoel Beer Sheva Konyaspor 1 vs 1 Marseille Oestersunds 2 vs 0 Zorya Viktoria Plzen 2 vs 0 FC FCSB Bate Borisov 0 vs 0 Red Star Belgrade Salzburg 3 vs 0 Vitoria fe Guimaraes Athletic Bilbao 3 vs 2 Hertha Berlin Lazio 1 vs 1 Vitesse Nice 3 vs 1 Zulte-Waregem Rosenborg 0 vs 1 Real Sociedad Zenit 2 vs 1 FK vARDAR

