Europa League: Alhassan In Action As Austria Wien Win, Lyon Send Everton Out

Ibrahim Alhassan was in action for Austria Wien who recorded their first win in UEFA Europa League Group D following with a 4-1 away victory against 10-man Rijeka on matchday four on Thursday.

Alhassan, who was placed on the Super Eagles standby list ahead of their games against Algeria and Argentina, was introduced in the 90th minute of the game.

Austria Wien needed an outright win to get back on track and were rewarded after Dominik Prokop gave them a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Rijeka were back on level terms through Domagoj Pavicic in the 61st minute but a minute later Prokop restored Austria Wien’s lead making it 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Rijeka were reduced to 10 men after Josip Misic was shown a straight red card.

Austria Wien made the one man advantage count as they extended their lead in the 73rd minute before substitute Christoph Monschein scored to end the game 4-1.

The win lifted Austria Wien to third on four points while Rijeka dropped to bottom of the group on three points.

In the group’s other game, AC Milan held AEK Athens to a 0-0 draw.

AC Milan maintained their leadership in the group with the draw as they are now on eight points with AEK second on six points.

In France, in Group E, Everton’s campaign in this season’s UEFA Europa League was ended after they lost 3-0 to Lyon.

Goals from Burkina Faso star Bertrand Traore (68th minute), Houssem Aouar (76th minute) and Memphis Depay (88th minute), gave Lyon the impressive lead.

In the 80th minute, Everton were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Morgan Schneiderlin.

Lyon are now second on eight points while Everton are bottom on just one point.

In other results, Maccabi Tel Aviv lost 1-0 at home to FC Astana, Slavia Prague were beaten by visiting Villareal 2-0, Skenderbeu lost 2-0 away to Partizan Beograd, Young Boys lost 1-0 to Dynamo Kyiv at home and Istanbul Basaksehir and Hoffenheim played out a 1-1 draw in Turkey.

Also, Ludogorets beat visiting Sporting Braga 2-0, Apollon Limassol and Atalanta played 1-1, FC Copenhagen, playing at home beat Zlin 3-0 while Lokomotiv lost at home to FC Sheriff 2-1.

UEFA Europa League matchday 4 results:

Rijeka 1 vs 4 Austria Wien

AEK Athens 0 vs 0 AC Milan

Lyon 3 vs 0 Everton

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 vs 1 FC Astana

Slavia Prague 0 vs 2 Villareal

Partizan Beograd 2 vs 0 Skenderbeu

Young Boys 0 vs 1 Dynamo Kyiv

Istanbul Basaksehir 1 vs 1 Hoffenheim

Ludogorets 2 vs 0 Sporting Braga

Apollon Limassol 1 vs 1 Atalanta

FC Copenhagen 3 vs 0 Zlin