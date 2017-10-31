By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Ibrahim Alhassan has vowed to give his all to make sure Austria Wien get a positive result against Croatia’s Rijeka in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Austria Wien will be looking for their first win in the group stage when they host Rijeka.

The Austrian top flight club are currently bottom of Group D on just one point from one draw and two losses.

AC Milan top the group on seven points and are closely followed by AEK Athens who are on five points, while Rijeka are third on three points.

“All for one, one for all . Going to give 110% vs Rijeka,” Alhassan wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Alhassan has placed on standby in the Super Eagles list released on Monday for the games against Algeria and Argentina

