Europa League: Iwobi In Action As Sanchez Fires Arsenal Past Cologne

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was on from the start for Arsenal as they began their UEFA Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory over German club Cologne on Thursday night.

Iwobi, who has struggled for game time this season, played in central midfield and was replaced by Jack Wilshere in the 69th minute.

Arsenal had to dig deep to beat the Germans, the Gunners having to come back from an early deficit with goals from Sead Kolasinic, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin. Jhon Cordoba scored Cologne’s only goal.

Cologne stunned the Emirates crowd in the ninth minute when Cordoba struck from 30 yards following a poor clearance from Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina who was well off his line.

The Bundesliga side took the lead into the break but Arsenal were level early in the second half with substitute Kolasinac firing home from close range in the 49th minute.

Sanchez scored a sensational goal to give Arsenal the lead, the Chilean taking on three Cologne defenders before curling in a stunner from the edge of the box in the 67th minute.

Bellerin made sure of the three points when he pounced on a rebound in the 82nd minute.