Europa League: Iwobi Rested As Arsenal Advance; Nwakaeme, Gero In Action, Ogu Benched

By James Agberebi:

Arsenal sealed qualification into the next round of the UEFA Europa League despite a 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade in Group H at the Emirates on Thursday.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was not included in the Arsenal squad for the game while Chuba Akpom was an unused substitute.

Arsenal remain top of the group on 10 points with Red Star second on five points. In the group’s other game, Cologne defeated BATE Borisov 5-2, a result that confirmed Arsenal’s progress into the round of 32.

In Group G, Super Eagles invitee Anthony Nwakaeme was in action for Hapoel Beer-Sheva but fired blanks in their 1-1 away draw against FC FCSB.

Nwakaeme’s club and Super Eagles teammate John Ogu was benched throughout the encounter.

Florinel Coman opened scoring for FCSB in the 31st minute before Ben Sahar equalised for Hapoel on 37 minutes.

Hapoel are now third in the group on four points while FCSB remain top on 10 points.

And in Group I, Konyaspor, without Nigeria striker Imoh Ezekiel, forced Salzburg to a 1-1 draw away.

Nigerian striker Alhaji Gero was on from the start as his club Oestersunds lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

In other results, Viktoria Plzen thrashed Lugano 4-1, Vitoria de Guimaraes pipped Marseille, who had Patrice Evra sent off for kicking a fan before kick-off, 1-0, and Hertha Berlin defeated Zorya 2-0.

Also, Nice lost 1-0 to Lazio, Vitesse lost 2-0 against Zulte-Waregem, Real Sociedad defeated FK Vardar Skopje 3-0 and Rosenborg drew 1-1 with Zenit St. Petersburg.

