Europa League: Milan, Villarreal Record Big Wins; Atalanta Spank Everton

Atalanta who finished fourth in Serie A last season defeated English Premier League side Everton 3-0. First half goals from Andrea Masiello, Alejandro Gomez and Bryan Cristante the Toffees the heavy defeat.

In the other Group E game, Apollon Limassol scored a 93rd minute to hold Lyon to a 1-1. The result means that Atalanta lead the group.

In Austria, Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu was inspirational for AC Milan who spanked Austria Vienna 5-1 away from home in group D.

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick as Milan while goals from Calhanoglu and Fernández Saez completed the rout.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in the competition this season while Austria Vienna are without a win at home in their last six UEFA Europa games.

In another game in Group D, Rijeka lost 2-1 at home to AEK Athens.

Group F saw FC Koebenhavn play out a goalless draw at home to Lokomotiv Moscow while Ubong Ekpai’s Zlin were also held to a 0 – 0 by FC Sheriff.

In Group B Dynamo Kyiv were 3-1 winners over Skenderbeu while Young Boys from Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw with Partizan Belgrade.

Villarreal kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over FC Astana while Slavia Prague edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0.